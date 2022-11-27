'Real Bahubali': Man Climbs Bus With Motorbike on His Head

Display of incredible strength often tends to leave the internet astonished. In a similar instance, a viral video of a man carrying a heavy bike on his head has taken social media by storm. What makes it more interesting is that the man didn’t only carry the motorbike, in addition to it, he also climbed up a bus with a heavy load. The Twitter user who shared the video online hailed him as a ‘super human’ in the caption of the tweet. In the clip, the man can be seen walking towards a bus with a heavy bike placed on his head.

He takes a halt before reaching the ladder placed in front of the bus that’ll allow him to carry the vehicle on top of the public transport. Just seconds before his difficult climb, he takes a moment to make a hand sign presumably to seek blessing from the god. Then he places both his hand on the handle of the thin steps, while aptly balancing the heavy vehicle. One after another, he quickly manages to reach on top, where another man can be seen standing seemingly to help the former to take off the load from his head. Watch the video here:

They are really super human 👏🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNruhcRzE1— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 25, 2022

Within a day, the clip has amassed over eight-nine thousand views and more than five thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of Twitter users reacted to the clip to laud the man’s incredible strength and balancing skills. A user called him “the real Bahubali.”

The real BAHUBALI💝— 🇮🇳💜हरीश चंद्र JO-C💜🇮🇳 (@harishjoshi1983) November 25, 2022

Another suggested, “These guys should be trained and sent to participate in Olympics.”

These guys should be trained n sentvto participate in Olympics..— Sugavanam (@Sugavanam1953) November 25, 2022

One more wished, “I literally need that strength.”

I literally need that neck strength 😅— ˢⁱᵈᵈʰᵃʳᵗʰ ˢᵃˣᵉⁿᵃ (@one_cliche) November 25, 2022

The location where the video was shot is yet unknown.

