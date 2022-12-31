'Real Hero': Haryana Bus Driver Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Accident Hailed on Internet

Rishabh Pant’s road accident has all of India praying for his speedy recovery. The star cricketer was rushed to a local hospital after his luxury car slammed into a collider when he dozed off while driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. As people take to Twitter to send out their wishes for Pant’s wellbeing, the bus driver who helped the cricketer out is being hailed as hero. The Uttarakhand DGP has said that the Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped Pant will be rewarded under the GOI’s ‘Good Samaritans’ scheme, as per Business Today. They were also honoured by Haryana Roadways, as per PTI.

Sushil Mann, the driver, had rushed to help after seeing Pant’s car hit the divider. He did not know anything about Pant being a cricketer. “We pulled out the man from the car, laid him down and ran back to the car to see if there were others inside. I saw no one. When we ran back to the man… we saw his limbs moving," the bus driver told television channels. When we went closer, he said I am a cricketer, I am Pant. I had not heard of him but the conductor told me he was a big cricketer," he added.

Many, including former India batter and current NCA head VVS Laxman, praised Mann’s swift action.

Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped. pic.twitter.com/FtNnoLKowg— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Sushil Mann and Paramjit Singh have won many hearts for their kindness in handling the situation in the aftermath of Rishabh Pant’s accident #RP17 #RishabhPantAccident #Pant #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/83qWR3MQl8— Anand Datla (@SportASmile) December 30, 2022

Thanks to #SushilMann ji 4 saving @RishabhPant17 life.@BCCI @pushkardhami should least felicitate him.The magnitude of accident can easily be predicted from car's condition.I wish/pray 4 RP bhula's speedy recovery & confident that he'll be back soon with all guns blazing.🏏 pic.twitter.com/i1fHFDYX7Y— DEEPANSHU GUPTA (@meDeepu1) December 30, 2022

Kudos 👏 👏#sushilmann thank you for saving a life, you deserve all the gallantry awards. #RishabhPant get well soon. #IndiaProudOfSushilMann.— Harbinder Singh (@harbinder2211) December 30, 2022

This is Sushil Kumar ji a haryana roadways bus driver who saved Rishabh Pant and he made him lie down in a safe place and wrapped him with his sheet amd called the ambulance. Thank you so much Sushil Kumar ji, whole India salute you.The Real Hero! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qehs5jPeEQ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 30, 2022

Mann has won hearts across the country.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here