CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#YearEnder2022#RishabhPant
Home » BUZZ » 'Real Hero': Haryana Bus Driver Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Accident Hailed on Internet
2-MIN READ

'Real Hero': Haryana Bus Driver Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Accident Hailed on Internet

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 09:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Sushil Mann is set to be honoured for helping Rishabh Pant. (Credits: Twitter; Reuters)

Sushil Mann is set to be honoured for helping Rishabh Pant. (Credits: Twitter; Reuters)

Sushil Mann, the Haryana Roadways bus driver who was among the people who rescued Rishabh Pant after his accident, is being hailed as hero on the internet.

Rishabh Pant’s road accident has all of India praying for his speedy recovery. The star cricketer was rushed to a local hospital after his luxury car slammed into a collider when he dozed off while driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. As people take to Twitter to send out their wishes for Pant’s wellbeing, the bus driver who helped the cricketer out is being hailed as hero. The Uttarakhand DGP has said that the Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped Pant will be rewarded under the GOI’s ‘Good Samaritans’ scheme, as per Business Today. They were also honoured by Haryana Roadways, as per PTI.

Sushil Mann, the driver, had rushed to help after seeing Pant’s car hit the divider. He did not know anything about Pant being a cricketer. “We pulled out the man from the car, laid him down and ran back to the car to see if there were others inside. I saw no one. When we ran back to the man… we saw his limbs moving," the bus driver told television channels. When we went closer, he said I am a cricketer, I am Pant. I had not heard of him but the conductor told me he was a big cricketer," he added.

Many, including former India batter and current NCA head VVS Laxman, praised Mann’s swift action.

RELATED STORIES

Mann has won hearts across the country.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. accident
  2. Rishabh Pant
first published:December 31, 2022, 09:38 IST
last updated:December 31, 2022, 09:38 IST
Read More