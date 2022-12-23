Reddit User Creates Christmas Tree With 182 Empty Beer Cans

With Christmas approaching, people are sharing photos of their trinket-filled Christmas trees. Now, instead of a classic one, an interesting variation of a Christmas tree is going viral on the internet. A user gave a somewhat unique twist to the classic Christmas ritual rather of spending money on a real tree or even an artificial one. The user constructed a tree out of 182 empty beer cans.

A Reddit user named ‘TreeoyWOW’ posted a picture of how they built and decorated a Christmas tree made of 182 beer cans. In the picture, one can notice how systematically the beer cans are kept one above the other. The eight-layered ‘tree’ is made up of a variety of beer favourites such as Stella and Fosters, as well as soft drink cans. They’ve also gone on to decorate it with fairy lights, reindeer, snowflakes and many other decorations. The caption also read, “We didn’t want to pay for a real Christmas tree – so we made our own”.

The post received over 4 thousand upvotes on Reddit. One of the users wrote, “Oh canmass tree, oh canmass tree. How lovely are your ring pulls”. Another user wrote, “That’s one of the most student things I’ve ever seen. A third user added, “Way more expensive than a traditional tree, look at you flashing your cash at the rest of us”.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, a video of two cats almost damaging a Christmas tree went viral online. At the start of the 33-second video, the cats are seen playing around a Christmas tree. They began to race to the top of the Christmas tree after a brief period of searching for one another. One of the cats, who had been perched at the top of the tree, then fell, making a racket with the ornaments, garlands, baubles, tinsel, and candy canes that hung from it. This video was posted on Twitter by the account Buitengebieden with the caption, “It's the season".

The video garnered over 1 million views as of now.

