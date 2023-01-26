Reddit User Shares His Wife Filled in For Him While He Was Sick, Sparks Discussion on 'Toxic Work Culture'

Working from home has become the new normal since the pandemic. Even now, most companies allow their employees to work from home. The new normal has both its pros and cons. Recently, a Reddit user talked about how his wife pretended to be him and completed his work when he was unwell. The man explains that he caught a nasty cold but couldn’t take an off due to a lot of pressure from their boss to complete a project. Both he and his wife are software engineers. While he is a full-stack developer, his wife is a front-end developer. However, she had all the knowledge she needed to complete his work.

Therefore, sometimes, she would sit with him while he would work and help him debug lines and lines of code. It was his wife who advised him to focus on getting better and said that she would “handle the rest". After finishing her work in the morning, she locked herself in his office to do his work.

Reddit’s official Instagram page uploaded the screenshots of the post and in the caption wrote, “Would you do this for your spouse?"

The post, which has now gone viral, has sparked debate on the toxic work culture that does not support the workers even when they are sick. “When I was in my last semester of university I realized the DAY BEFORE IT WAS DUE that I was supposed to make a musical track worth 30% of my final grade that had multiple components to it. I had never made a track in my life. My husband (bf then) made it for me that night and I passed and was able to graduate," commented an Instagram user.

Another person wrote, “OK, so two sides to this: 1) his wife is a supportive and intelligent person, and 2) his job sucks cuz he can’t ever get sick on a deadline." One person wrote, “Sad state of affairs where you cannot take a sick day for a project that may be outdated in 12 months. Worse part, we’re conditioned to believe this was a great alternative."

