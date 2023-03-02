Reddit User Shares Stills of Bollywood Celebs' Cameo in 'TMKOC' And Fans Are All Nostalgic

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular Hindi television shows in the country. It has been entertaining audiences for the past 14 years and has now gained a cult status over the years. Now, a Reddit user takes all these fans down the memory lane as he posted old images from the sitcom. These images are from episodes when Bollywood celebs made cameos in the show for promotion purposes. There are a total of 17 images from different episodes.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, the images include every star. These also feature Vidya Balan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and John Abraham.

There is also a still from Diwali episode when SRK visited Gokuldham society. It is when Jethalal mistakes SRK for someone else and embarrasses him. Ready to go back the memory lane? Have a look at the images:

“Let’s be real, nothing beats a good ol’ episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It’s like a desi version of The Office, but instead of awkward stares, we get Jethalal’s priceless expressions and Babita ji’s charm. I never thought I’d find myself laughing so hard at a show about daily life in an apartment complex, but here we are. Move over, Walter White, Jethalal is the real kingpin of entertainment!" commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “The writers used to come up with genuine good ideas for the promotions."

Many shared images of other celeb cameos. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, a mashup of TMKOC and Shark Tank India 2 did rounds on the internet. The humorous video surfaced on Instagram in which the show’s lead character Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi can be seen presenting his pitch for Gada Electronics. He sells a sutli bomb called the Happy Diwali that leaves the judges in splits.

