Reddit User Slammed For Being 'Inconsiderate' And Refusing to Give Up Bus Seat to His Gf

A Reddit user is receiving flak on the social media platform for not giving a bus seat to his girlfriend even after she was wearing heels. Taking to Reddit, the man shared that the couple went out for a special event and they were both very dressed up. It was in another city and so they don’t have a car and had to take a bus. On the way back, they realised that there were some errands so they had to walk a lot. “The city is hilly with older cobble stone paths and this was quite tiring for me as I’m not the most fit," the guy explained.

“When we caught the bus to go home, I entered the bus first and took the last available seat and my gf stood next to me. When the bus started moving she asked if she could take my seat as her feet were tired and I declined as I was tired and quite breathless still. When we got home she said I was being inconsiderate since she was in heels. I didn’t really think that’s relevant since she almost always wears heels but she said those were stilettos and she normally wears block heels but I don’t really know the difference and I didn’t think it mattered for standing, maybe for walking," he wrote.

He also mentioned that she is more fit and goes to the gym and has more stamina. Have a look at the viral post:

Now, the man is receiving flak for being ‘inconsiderate’ with his girlfriend. “there’s a huge difference between stilettos and block heels in terms of where the pressure is when walking and standing. even for someone who wears block heels or thicker (often shorter) heels often, stilettos can make your feet sore. you could’ve caught your breath standing up and been more considerate of your girlfriend’s aching feet. plus, since you said yourself the errands were unexpected; she chose to wear those heels not realizing you two would be walking around for an hour on cobblestones (which make walking in heels even harder, btw). so your “she chose to wear the shoes” argument isn’t valid," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “The issue with her wasn’t stilettos on the bus. But the fact she had to walk a whole hour on cobblestone streets. Can you imagine how hard that is."

