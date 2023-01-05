Redditor Debunks Fake Meme That Said Kareena Attended Saif’s First Wedding

After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in a private ceremony in the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai on 16 October 2012 and article went viral saying that Kareena attended Saif’s wedding at the age of 10 and even congratulated him. However, now, after over a decade later, a Reddit user has it was all a lie that was picked by many news portals. Taking to Reddit, the person wrote, “Debunking the fake Saif Kareena meme. Kareena did not meet saif when she was 10."

In the post, the user mentioned that Said and Amrita eloped for their marriage and not even their parents were present for the wedding. So, logically speaking, there is no question of Kareena being there. This was a joke which was picked by many media outlets and hurt sentiments.

“This has apparently hurt many Saif-Kareena fans who call this disrespectful and done in bad taste. We just want to inform our readers that the incident never took place, it is a joke started by someone who wanted to make fun of the age gap between the couple," read the post.

Have a look at the post:

The post has now gone viral and it is angering people. “The news abt Kareena meeting saif when 10 is recent because news portals to date publish articles abt this, the clarification is old because literally no one is picking up the real news," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Ofcourse it’s a joke but Kareena was 10-11 when saif married for the first time." Here are a few responses:

What is your take on the same?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here