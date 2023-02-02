Mothers have always excelled at multitasking. Come any day, they never back out of tiredness or fatigue. They keep toiling day and night to support their families only to be left alone in the end. After all, everything they get is just a word of appreciation without any action! How many of us have really helped our mothers after finding her struggling in the kitchen in order to prepare our fathers’ tiffin? All we think is that she has the power of doing a hundred things at a time and leaving it to herself! This is what a Redditor talked about on the platform to highlight how men are oblivious to their hard-working mothers.

The Reddit thread began with a user’s rant about how men are completely ignorant of their mother’s struggles. Having a conversation with a man, she got frustrated over a typical Indian man’s take over the patriarchal society which made her question, ‘Why do they fail to understand how their mothers do so much more than their fathers?’How she sacrifices her interests, hobbies, sleep, and everything to first shift to a completely new house with a new set of parents It’s just the ‘god-like’ expectations they have from the lady of the house that make them turn a blind eye to all this.

“How she sacrifices her interests, hobbies, sleep, everything to first shift to completely new house with a new set of parents,” wrote the Reddit user. The OP then described how women are conditioned to sacrifice everything in order to prove their worth and get no ‘godly’ treatment even when she is expected to give the same to ‘others’.

“Its so blatant in every Indian household, north India or south India, across all castes, regions. But still men are stuck in - “i can’t find a seat in the metro because I’m a man!!!" Don’t they believe that their moms deserve better?” she remarked.

This sparked a conversation on the platform and no doubt, netizens gave it a reality check! “Here’s the hard truth. They love their mothers to death but would never ever want to be like them. Never,” replied a woman while another one said, “Things would be better if instead of empty words/ praising, men pitch in instead and share the load. But that would be too difficult, hence the glorification of modern day “wonder women".

“Most Indian men and women think that mothers are meant to sacrifice their life and the compromises and sacrifices are glorified as well as romanticised. People casually say that my mother used to go hungry and feed me as the matter of fact thing. And, in case, a women dares to be equal in the household or claim something for herself she’s instantly termed as the ‘selfish’ one or the home wrecker!” read another blatant comment.

