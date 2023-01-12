'Refund in Blessings Only': Amazon Customer Fakes Wedding Invitation to Get Refund for Damaged Phone

Getting refunds for a product bought online can be a tiring task at times. But if you are creative enough, like this LinkedIn user, who used a wedding invite hack to get a refund from Amazon, you may just all your money back eventually. The user, Anmol Patwardhan, who is a Human Resource manager by profession, narrated his story of getting a refund from Amazon. After the process hit a roadblock midway, the user-designed a fake wedding invite for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the company’s India vice-president.

Sharing a little backdrop about the story, the user shared that he bought a Google Pixel 6 through Amazon. However, the phone stopped working within just 6 months of purchase. Since the phone is not sold officially in India, the device was not covered under Google’s warranty. However, luckily for him, Amazon India provided him 1-year warranty on such purchases.

When he contacted Amazon India for support, they asked him to present a NOC from Google stating that they cannot support the repair or replacement. “You should know that Google as a mobile manufacturer has no support at all. It is an absolute black hole. You don’t have a customer support department, no helpline number and absolute confusion on the website,” he wrote.

However, Anmol Patwardhan didn’t give up. After hours of searching, he found a statement, from the Google support page, which stated that the company will not be responsible for the repair of imported phones and that the seller was solely responsible. It took Anmol 15 calls and 3 days of effort to convince Amazon India that they are responsible for the repair or replacement. Fortunately, they agreed, and the ordeal started.

In the LinkedIn post, the HR professional narrated, “After I returned my phone on November 4, a part of the refund was initiated that was paid through Amazon pay and the other half paid with my card amounting to, 40000 was not credited even after 7 days, as promised on the website.”

Post 45 days of calling, requests, emails, and everything possible, Anmol was about to give up. But, as a final resort, he relied on the power of social media. He made a wedding invite just for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Vice President & Country Manager: India Consumer Business Manish Tiwary and Amazon India. He added a “refund in blessings only” message at the end of the card.

Check out the post here:

Anmol kept on sharing the invite on Twitter, and after two days the Amazon Escalation team reached out to him and assured him that they will look into his matter. Eventually, the remaining amount was credited to his bank account. He wrote: “I guess they did not want to take up the invitation and within 2 days of the invitation, I get a call from the Amazon Escalation team, and they said my issue will be looked into. The amount was in my account on December 17 after the call.”

At the end of his post, highlighted that if people don’t fight for what they want, they will surely not get it.

