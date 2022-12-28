Rekha, Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked the Fashion World With 'Era-defining' Outfits

When there was no Pinterest or Instagram, people used to gather their style inspiration from actresses in Bollywood. These actresses were the only trend makers back in the day when there was no influencer culture. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user apparitionnow asked people online what is that one outfit worn by an actress in a Bollywood film that can be called an “era-defining piece" and influenced wardrobes of women. The tweet brought back so many memories as desis from all across social media posted images of actresses in their best attires.

q: what is an outfit worn by an actress in a bollywood film that instantly comes to your mind when you think of an iconic, era-defining piece of costume - something that influenced pop culture & wardrobes of women irl (this is for an article will be thankful if u can answer)— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) December 25, 2022

While some likes Alia Bhatt from 2 States, others praised Deepika Padukone from Piku. There was also a mention of Katrina Kaif in the 2000s. People also posted images of deep kajal looks and chunky jewellery.

Have a look at the responses:

for me it has to be Piku. Her style is soo understated, elegant and classy. The bindi & the comfy kurtas really made ethnic wear cooler <3(The graphic is from an internship i did) pic.twitter.com/0OmdBlvhNb— Harshita :)) (@harshitasaratka) December 25, 2022

Trisha cotton sarees from VTV & kurta+jeans+stole look from 96;Shalini amarkalam saree;Radhika chithi saree from Chithi serial (plain saree with golden motif borders);Anjali chudis (Engeyum Eppothum);My mum's gen apprntly learnt to wear sarees from Suhasini + Revathi films. pic.twitter.com/OUfaxzSHw9— Megha Kaveri (She/Her) (@meghakaveri) December 26, 2022

Madhuri from Hum Apne Hain Kaun. Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the hairband esp.— Salonee Sanghvi, CFA (@QuirkyLogic) December 26, 2022

this immediately made me think of Deepika’s sarees in YJHD (this and the blue one!) for a full two years everyone at every school I knew was wearing it for their farewells and there were imitation copies of it in everyone’s closet 😅 pic.twitter.com/sBGu7i74RR— nona ☀️ (@nona_uppal) December 25, 2022

Has to be Alia Bhatt from 2 States. Pretty surprised nobody’s mentioned it, but she majorly wore Indian clothes and those truly defined what most young college going girls would wear. From the Kurtis to long skirts, beautiful outfits. pic.twitter.com/CSegvYtTA6— haye rabba (@want_tiramisu) December 26, 2022

Deepika's kurti and leggings outfit from Love Aaj Kal, Rani Mukherjee's collared kurtas from Bunty aur Babli, Genelia's outfit from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Katrina's t-shirt from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan pic.twitter.com/Md5iIhKthm— RACH (@rach_naaaa) December 27, 2022

When it comes to the traditional look NOTHING comes remotely close to Madam Rekha… Anything she did with her drapes, hair or bindis became an instant hit with women viewers… pic.twitter.com/c9HEA0zeun— Yögésh Leelā Pawār (@powerofyogesh) December 28, 2022

All four outfits - as iconic as it can get pic.twitter.com/CeIeYS6Me9— sweta (@shwoooohadha) December 26, 2022

“Trisha cotton sarees from VTV & kurta+jeans+stole look from 96; Shalini amarkalam saree; Radhika chithi saree from Chithi serial (plain saree with golden motif borders); Anjali chudis (Engeyum Eppothum); My mum’s gen apprntly learnt to wear sarees from Suhasini + Revathi films," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “this immediately made me think of Deepika’s sarees in YJHD (this and the blue one!) for a full two years everyone at every school I knew was wearing it for their farewells and there were imitation copies of it in everyone’s closet.

What is your favourite look?

