In an incident almost out of a thriller movie, a missing person case in the US from almost 50 years ago was closed recently as the skeletal remains of the person were recently discovered a year back. In his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, on the evening of January 27, 1976, 22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales was last observed alive at the bar where he worked. He was supposed to take his white 1974 Ford Pinto the 35 miles back to his school in Alabama, but he never showed up. He disappeared with neither his family nor the cops having any inkling as to where he might have vanished to. In the words of his mother, it was like the earth opened up and took him in.

After being reported missing, officials began searching for Clinkscales and his car by draining lakes. The case puzzled cops for almost five decades with no results whatsoever and it was not until December 7, 2021, that the case’s investigators got a breakthrough. According to a Daily Star report, the Pinto was discovered in a creek in Cusseta, Alabama, and someone alerted authorities to the find. Within Clinkscales’ car, investigators discovered a wallet, an ID, credit cards, and bones. The local sheriff’s office revealed on Sunday that the bones had been connected to Clinkscales after they handed the skeletal remains over to Georgia’s state bureau of inquiry for a DNA examination.

Despite that confirmation, Clinkscales’ cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The parents of Clinkscales previously spoke in public about a strange caller who informed them that he had cause to think their son had been slain and his body dumped. However, the sheriff, back in 2021, said that the 45-year old skeletal remains of the young man were in no condition to allow it to be determined whether he was killed and dumped or had met with an accident.

After Kyle inexplicably disappeared, his parents John and Louise Clinkscale spent the rest of their life looking for him. According to The Daily Star, a man from Oregon told them in 1981 that he thought he was their son. Danny Moore asserted that he used his name to obtain identification documents and that he had amnesia as a result of an automobile accident However, this was soon proved to be false when Moore’s real parents came into the picture. Both of Clinkscales’s parents passed away before his remains were found.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here