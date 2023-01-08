Remember Cute ‘Angel’ From the Movie ‘Heyy Babyy’? This is How She Looks Like Now

You’ve probably missed out on watching one of the cutest Bollywood characters if you don’t remember ‘Angel’ from the movie ‘Heyy Babyy’! She made people fall in love with her adorable smile which appeared to be the movie’s centre of attraction. Based on the American film ‘Three Men and a Baby’, ‘Heyy Babyy’ was released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan. Meanwhile, 17-month-old Juanna Sanghvi played the role of ‘Angel’ who was caressed by a group of three men after they found the baby at their doorstep. The story revolved around three womanisers who lived a carefree life until the baby stepped in to mess it up initially only to become the apple of their eyes later.

While ‘Angel’ is still remembered for her sweet depiction in the movie, do you know what she looks like now? A Twitter user has got you the answer! In the first tweet, one could find a clip of ‘Angel’s’ cute moments from the film while the other showed her look as a grown-up.

remember how an 18-month old baby acted in a bollywood film?😭 pic.twitter.com/OjuooL1H8S— peanut.⁷ (@_doldrums__) January 6, 2023

that's her. i feel so old 😭 pic.twitter.com/7DA8dGLc8r— hmn (@bittersweether) January 7, 2023

After almost 25 years, throwback pics of Juanna Sanghvi surfaced on the internet and are now going viral. Fans were delighted to see ‘Angel’ after so many years with her innocent smile still touching the strings of their hearts. The pics that were disclosed in 2020 showed Juanna partying with her friends in a nightclub. She wore an off-shoulder checkered dress and smiled through the pictures that made her fans walk down memory lane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASA photographers (@asaphotographers)

“Just look at her beautiful smile… She is still so cute nd adorable…” replied a user. Another user wrote, Thats awesome, childhood baby.” The comment section also showed ‘love-filled’ emojis for Juanna who is still known to have captivated the audience. Reportedly, Juanna didn’t appear in any other movie after ‘Heyy Babyy’.

