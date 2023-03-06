CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Viral News LIVECRED CEOChatGPTAI ArtistBulletproof Car
Home » BUZZ » Remember The Scorpio-N Viral Video? See Mahindra’s Response From Same Waterfall
2-MIN READ

Remember The Scorpio-N Viral Video? See Mahindra’s Response From Same Waterfall

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 14:18 IST

Delhi, India

Mahindra's response to viral clip claiming leakage in Scorpio N’s sunroof. (credits: Twitter/@MahindraScorpio)

Mahindra's response to viral clip claiming leakage in Scorpio N’s sunroof. (credits: Twitter/@MahindraScorpio)

Despite the heavy flow of water, Mahindra Scorpio N's sunroof showed no sign of leakage and not a single drop of water went inside the cabin.

Days after a video showing leakage in the sunroof of the Mahindra Scorpion N SUV went viral, the company has shared its response. The viral footage unexpectedly showed the car’s sunroof leaking after it was parked under a waterfall on mountainous terrain. Now, the official Twitter page of Mahindra Scorpio posted a video showing the durability of the SUV by recreating the stunt. “Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N,” wrote the caption posted with the clip.

As the driver parked the SUV under the waterfall, a camera recorded video of water splashing on the windscreen, windows, and sunroof and not a single drop of water leaked into the car. The company also included a disclaimer stating that the film was filmed under professional guidance.

RELATED NEWS

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views since it was shared on Twitter and several users have applauded the company for their creative response.

One user commented, “Your advertising and management team deserves applause for their innovation and professionalism. This response is just awesome.”

Another user wrote, “No Scorpio harmed in this video.”

“With this video, they continue to live and deliver their brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible,” another user added.

A user pointed out and wrote, “I think at least 100 owners of Scorpio N with models having sunroof should try this. Then only it can be concluded that Arun’s car was only the faulty one and it is not generic issue in the car.”

In the original video, Scorpio-N owned by YouTuber Arun Panwar experienced significant damage by being drenched inside out after being parked under a high-pressure water stream. Panwar made the choice to try and wash the car naturally after stopping it by a waterfall while driving through the hills. He closed the sunroof as he reversed the car beneath the waterfall, but got shocked as the water drenched the seats, centre console, cup holder, and anything else around through an overhead speaker and sunroof.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arun Panwar (@arunpanwarx)

Responding to the video, many claimed that the strong water pressure from the waterfall may have caused the sunroof seals to rupture as in normal driving conditions, a car does not experience such high-water pressure.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. mahindra
  3. mahindra scorpio
first published:March 06, 2023, 13:01 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 14:18 IST
Read More