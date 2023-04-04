Remember The Thirsty Crow Story? Watch It Play Out Here

Crows are known to be smart birds. Scientists compare the intelligence of crows to that of a seven-year-old human child. One often remembers the story from their childhood about the cleverness of a crow, who filled a partially filled pot with pebbles to quench its thirst. As the water level rose to the top, it was able to drink water. This tale has now been recorded on camera and has become immensely popular on various social media platforms.

The crow’s intelligence was demonstrated in a video shared on Twitter by the account Tansu Yegen. The bird is seen filling a bottle with pebbles to quench its thirst. Captured on camera, the clip reminded viewers of the childhood fable of the Thirsty Crow. This video has become a viral sensation with more than 4 million views, bringing back memories of the timeless story.

While the story of the thirsty crow had the bird filling a pot with pebbles, the video came with a modern twist and featured a bottle instead of a pot. The rest of the story remains the same as read by many of us. People discussed the video in the comments below it.

A user commented, “A very smart crow is indeed implementing Aesop’s fable which teaches us that in case of emergency, a good use of our wits may help us out.”

Another user wrote, “Very civil. It could just drop it through towards itself. Maybe that’s next in the evolution.”

A third user commented, “Crows are one of the few non-human species who possess the ability to reason. Fascinating.”

Some others also commented about how they had read about the crow in their childhood by the name of “The Thirsty Crow” and were fascinated to see the story play out in the video in reality.

Tansu Yegen is popular on Twitter for sharing several such videos. One of their other recent videos that went viral was that of a submarine surfacing through ice in the Arctic Ocean.

