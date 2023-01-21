Remember the Vanshika 'Breakup Call' That Went Viral? Here's the Truth Behind it

The viral Vanshika breakup call spurred memes for days and had the Internet lambasting the friend over “what she did" to Vanshika during her time of vulnerability. Were you Team Vanshika or Team Akaash (the guy who apparently broke up with her)? Either way, you were taken for a ride, unless you were one of the people who assumed that it was all a Myntra ad.

Posted by the Twitter handle @hajarkagalwa last December, the call had Vanshika crying and complaining about all her efforts coming to naught as her boyfriend Aakash wanted to “take things slow". You can watch the viral video here if you’re hazy on the details.

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

Is this Vanshika call some staged thing? Myntra sale ad someone said? Because if not, this is a terrible breach of someone's privacy.— Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) December 9, 2022

Vanshika, in the duration of her call that lasted something over two minutes, slipped in a mention of Myntra’s then-upcoming sale. It spurred many memes and also caused people to surmise if the whole thing had been an ad. Later, Myntra also said that they were looking for Vanshika and that her entire wardrobe would be on them. “Vanshika, if you’re listening, your entire wardrobe is on us. Our sale has started. Help us find you!" the brand had written in a tweet.

Vanshika, if you’re listening, your entire wardrobe is on us. Our sale has started. Help us find you! https://t.co/R9obLnkAU7— Myntra (@myntra) December 10, 2022

An agency called Youngun, founded by Saksham Jadon, was confirmed to have been responsible for the meme marketing campaign involving the Vanshika character in a Moneycontrol Storyboard 18 report. Questioning your reality now? You must buckle up, because they were also the agency behind another viral Twitter exchange. The following one.

can someone pls remove that guy in the background and let me enjoy my sub??? pic.twitter.com/KGJ6EsxNAg— Harshita :)) (@harshitasaratka) December 20, 2022

Well, at least now you know that Vanshika isn’t out there heartbroken. If she exists, that is.

