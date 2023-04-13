'Remember Your First Fridge?' Here's Why This Meena Kumari Poster is Making Twitter Nostalgic

The introduction of smart refrigerators, capable of performing various tasks, makes the older models appear simple in contrast. Earlier, refrigerators were known as “iceboxes" since they needed blocks of ice to keep food and beverages cool. Although these appliances were once seen as a luxury, they are now a staple in most homes. Meanwhile, actor Tara Deshpande recently shared veteran actress Meena Kumari’s poster with a fridge, which has prompted a discussion among online users who have shared memories of their first refrigerators.

On Twitter, she posted a photograph of the renowned Indian actress posing with an early model of a refrigerator that was available in India. This got her to initiate a conversation online by asking users to identify the brand of the refrigerator in the picture and share their own experiences of owning their first refrigerator. In her caption, she wrote, “I’m sure you’ll recognise this beautiful lady but can you tell the brand of fridge? Do you remember the first fridge you got and when? Ours was a brand called Admiral and it lasted 35 years!!"

Twitter users were fascinated by the post and quickly identified the actress in the photograph as Meena Kumari, also known as the Tragedy Queen, who was one of the most prominent actresses in Indian cinema between 1939 and 1972. Furthermore, users attempted to guess the brand of the refrigerator in the image, with many commenting that it was an “Allwyn" while one user suggested it could be a “Kelvinator". Both brands were quite popular during the 70s and 80s and were household names.

In the meantime, users also recounted their experiences with their first refrigerators. One user shared, “Kelvinator, was with us for 25 years." Another user commented, “Parents first fridge was Frigidaire. This looks like it."

A third user stated, “Our first refrigerator was a Zenith, and it lasted for over 30 years." Ours was a Godrej 160L single door model that was purchased in around 1980 and was working fine till early 2000s when we upgraded." And the list of stories kept expanding!

Do you remember your first fridge?

