Republic Day 2023: Festive Mood Takes Over Twitter As Indians Share Wishes

India is pulling out all the stops for Republic Day celebrations today. A multi-layer security cover is in place, with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident. Today marks the 74th Republic Day of India. It was on this day that the erstwhile British colony adopted its own constitution prepared by the members of the Constituent Assembly.

As people are looking forward to the R-Day parade which is set to start at 10 AM in New Delhi and will move from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort, wishes abound on Twitter as hashtag ‘Republic Day’ trends.

Greetings on the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/h8GCoC1wd8— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2023

Being an Indian is something you should be proud of because it is a blessing to be born in such a wonderful nation. Happy 74th Republic Day…🇮🇳#RepublicDay #26january#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/k0Rm2Arino— FAHAR KHAN (@faharkhan26) January 25, 2023

We are INDIAN firstly and lastly…🇮🇳Salute to the father of modern India Dr. B. R. Ambedkar 🙏andHappy Republic Day ….🇮🇳#RepublicDay2023 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/ZInk77dymh — Anand Gautam (@AnandPr42468972) January 26, 2023

Indian Air Force wishes everyone a Happy 74th Republic Day.A new DP for everyone on this momentous occasion.#RepublicDay2023#NewDP pic.twitter.com/mgNfyhg3yN — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 26, 2023

Such a lovely flag hoisting….😍🙏This is my Bharat…😊🇮🇳👍Look at the happiness of that little girl 😍😘👌 #RepublicDay2023 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/LxmAXgRMKv— Bharggav Roy (@Bharggavroy) January 26, 2023

My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path. pic.twitter.com/aI4tXbdX50— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 24, 2023

January 26, 1950 marked the establishment of India’s Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past. However, it was on November 26, 1949 that the Indian constitution was first adopted. November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day.

