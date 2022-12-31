'Respect': IndiGo Air Hostess Praised After Giving First Aid to Passenger on Flight

The airline crew is known for their hospitality and respectful nature that allows passengers to not just have a safe but happy journey. Recently, the IndiGo crew won hearts for the way they handled an injured passenger during the Delhi-Doha flight. Video of air hostesses providing first-aid to the passenger on board went viral after an internet user shared a post, praising the IndiGo flight attendants.

In the video shared by a user named Irfan Ansari, an air hostess could be seen applying the ointment to the passenger’s finger that was supposedly injured while he was putting up his luggage on the flight. Then, another member of the IndiGo crew came to apply the band-aid and stuck it to his finger in order to prevent it from any other hassle. Ansari, who happened to be seated beside that passenger, captured the crew’s kind gesture. He posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, " Dear IndiGo, Please reward both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated I believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute, Big respect to the girls and IndiGo.”

Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/m1WmdEVa69— Irfan Ansari (@irfanhasan1986) December 28, 2022

Netizens loved the way the flight attendants treated the passenger as one of them commented, “Service to humanity and showering kindness for fellow beings is need of the hour. We seldom see this kind of action. Big salute.” Another user applauded the crew and said, “True….even our family members won’t treat us in this way.” “Kudos to the crew," exclaimed the third user while the fourth one wrote, “Great work".

Service to humanity and showering kindness for fellow beings is need of hour. We seldom see this kind of actionBig salute… Author Rajan V Kokkuri— Rajan V Kokkuri (@RAJANvKOKKURI) December 30, 2022

True….even our family members wont treat us in this way.— basith syed (@princesyed5555) December 30, 2022

Kudos to crew — Jaiswalmohnish@gmail.com (@Jaiswalmohnish1) December 29, 2022

Earlier, a video of an IndiGo air hostess made headlines after she engaged in a mid-air spat with a passenger who purportedly displayed disorderly behaviour to a crew member on an Istanbul flight to Delhi. She adamantly reminded him that flight attendants are employees working for the airline and not their servants.

