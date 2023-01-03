‘Respect Teachers’: Ali Zafar Reacts to Video of Student Writing His Song’s Lyrics in Physics Exam

Everyone has felt the stress of not knowing the answer to a test question. But this student’s solution to the situation is cracking the internet up. One of the students from Pakistan wrote lyrics to Ali Zafar’s renowned song ‘Jhoom’ when he was unable to answer the questions for his intermediate physics exam.

Now, Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar has recently responded to a viral video of a student writing the lyrics of his hit song ‘Jhoom’ in his physics exam. Mr. Zafar took to his Twitter handle to share a video of a displeased instructor who was thoroughly disappointed after reading an 11th grader’s answer sheet. His caption, when translated to English, read, “This viral video was posted on the WhatsApp app. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying." Watch Video.

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

A teacher inspecting the answer sheet in the short video revealed that the student penned the lyrics to Ali Zafar’s ‘Jhoom’ in response to a question on Newton in a physics paper. The student began his response by expressing his disappointment at not performing well in the exam. He then went on to write the song’s lyrics. He further stated that the student wrote the lyrics to fool the teacher. In addition, the 11th grader cursed Isaac Newton for introducing physics. The student also wrote that he was not interested in answering the question and did not know the answer because he slept during the lectures.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the student’s humorous approach to physics, others talked about how the video reminded them of their school days and clueless moments before exams. One of the users wrote, “Oh God, this was really funny," while another said, “This proves that Ali Zafar is inspiring the young generation but unfortunately this generation is unable to maintain balance in life matters." A third one wrote, “Sad state of affairs… this boy should find his strength and do something he is good at…clearly not music or physics."

The video has received over 68 thousand views and many reactions on social media.

