Nothing can stop those who are dedicated towards their goals. Not even excuses about time or place. A prime example of this caught the attention of Twitter users recently. A restaurant worker from Chhattisgarh proved that when there is a will there’s a way. Despite coming from an economically backward family and not getting enough time to sit and study for hours, the employee works hard to squeeze some time from her busy routine and dedicate it to education. Pictures of her studying while not attending to customers at a fast-food outlet have served as an inspiration for many online. The photos were shared by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Thursday. He lauded the dedication and will of the employee and shared a note for those “who make excuses of ‘not getting time’,” highlighting how the worker was utilizing every minute of her day.

He borrowed a line from renowned poet Dushyant Kumar’s ghazal Ho Gayi Hai Peer Parvat Si and wrote: “Ho kahin bhi aag lekin aag jalni chahiye… Miliye Kareena se, Ambuja Mall Raipur stith Subway mein job karti hain. Cuctomers ke aane jaane ke beech jo thoda samay milta hai usme padhaai kar leti hain. ‘Time nahi milta’ ka bahana banana wale, seekhe ki 1-1 minute ka aese upyog ho sakta hai (meet Kareena, she works at the Subway outlet in Raipur’s Ambuja Mall. In between handling the customers, she studies in the little time she gets. Those who make excuses of ‘not getting time, learn from her how each minute can be used).”

Kareena’s story inspired a lot of users on Twitter and they expressed their admiration for her in the comments section. “Uuncha udaan wale aasmaan ka kad nahi dekhte (those who want to fly high don’t measure the height of sky),” wrote a user.

ऊँची उड़ान वाले आसमान का क़द नहीं देखते— Navdeep Singh (@wecares4india) March 2, 2023

Another commented: “Inki mehnat safal ho (wish her hard work pays off).”

इनकी मेहनत सफल हो— RituKataria (@IamRituKataria) March 2, 2023

This user gave a “salute” to the employee.

Salute— Shashank Patil (@Shashan96248939) March 2, 2023

“Inspiring!” wrote another one in the comments section.

Inspiring !— AMBRISH PATHAK🇮🇳 (@im_mrpathak) March 2, 2023

However, a few were worried about the job security of the woman whose pictures from the restaurant have now gone viral. “Sir, your post with Subway tag might stop her study/job,” wrote one user.

Sir ,You post with subway taged might Stop her study / job— vivekcse (@vivek57962776) March 2, 2023

Another chimed in: “You are showing (her pictures) publicly, if Subway comes to know about this, they might fire her.”

ऐसे पब्लिकली आप दिखा रहें हो अगर सबवे वाला को पता चला तो वो नौकरी से भी बाहर कर देंगे इस लड़की को,— Gajendra Singh गजेंद्र सिंह (@imgajendra1) March 2, 2023

The photos of the employee have received over 80 thousand views as of now.

