In today’s time when logos and signages are going out and out creative, two photos of washroom door symbols have created quite a buzz on social media. The pictures of washroom door signages indicating the men’s and women’s washroom at a restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan was shared by Ravi Handa, a podcaster, on Twitter. Apparently, the differentiation was based on a saree and a mundu symbol - the saree was indicated by a human sign with a slanted red line below the waist, while the mundu/dhoti was indicated by the same sign but with a straight red line down from the waist. The signage, according to the Twitter user, was from an eatery specialised in south Indian cuisines in Jaipur.

While sharing the picture of the two doors, the user tweeted, “Request to all restaurants – please start using English to indicate bathrooms. Stop relying on our fashion sense.” He added: “For the few who don’t get it, Left with a slanted line is indicating a sari, so female. Right with a straight line coming down from the waist is indicating a lungi/dhoti/mundu, so male. Restaurant is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.”

For the few who don’t get it,Left with a slanted line is indicating a saari, so female. Right with a straight line coming down from the waist is indicating a lungi / dhoti / mundu, so male. Restaurant is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023

The tweet that was shared on Friday prompted several ROFL replies from users in the comments section. One user wrote, “North East tribal men wear robes resembling left and Kerala ladies wear their mundu resembling right. How can one be so sure? The hotel seriously expects patrons to do this research when they desperately want to ‘go’? Or they want us to enter anyway and check out?”

North East tribal men wear robes resembling left and Kerala ladies wear their mundu resembling right. How can one be so sure? The hotel seriously expects patrons to do this research when they desperately want to ‘go’?Or they want us to enter anyway and check out ? 😎— Hot Head 🇮🇳 (@HotHead999111) March 3, 2023

Another user expressed her take on the signage and wrote, “I do not see a problem with this. The fact that men and women have different dresses is common knowledge. The imagery is confusing, that is correct. Someone may mistake their assigned washrooms. But I do not mind the sari and lungi comparison.”

I do not see a problem with this. The fact that men and women have different dresses is common knowledge.The imagery is confusing, that is correct. Someone may mistake their assigned washrooms.But I do not mind the sari and lungi comparison. — Rakesh Ningthoujam (@RakeshNingthjam) March 3, 2023

One wrote: “I would have walked into the Ladies’ toilet. I thought the sign signified stand up and pee.”

I would have walked into the Ladies’ toilet. I thought the sign signified stand up and pee…— Ajay Muralidhar (@MuralidharAjay) March 3, 2023

“Thanks for explaining… I wouldn’t have figured this out irrespective of time I put into it,” commented another user.

Thanks for explaining.. I wouldn’t have figured this out irrespective of time I put into it.. 😅— Nitin 😈 (@bon_fyre) March 3, 2023

What is your take on such quirky and unique signages?

