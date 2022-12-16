Retd IPS Officer Schooled For Calling Besharam Rang 'Public Molestation' of Deepika Padukone

A retired IPS officer is being criticised on Twitter for making a sexist comment on Deepika Padukone over the ‘Besharam Rang’ song in SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’. Sharing a few zoomed-in screengrabs of the actor from the video of the song, the retired officer wrote, “What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking !!! [sic]" The song has been receiving a lot of such sexist criticism on social media. Twitter users called out the retired IPS officer over the tweet.

“1. She consented to these shots (not that you’d understand consent). It’s not molestation. What you’re doing in this post, can however, be in the purview of harassment. 2. Ranveer is not answersble [sic] for Deepika’s choices and the vice versa," one of them wrote.

What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks?Just asking !!! pic.twitter.com/kxNiIvsZJA — M. Nageswara Rao IPS (Retired) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) December 15, 2022

What kind of an IPS officer circulates a bunch of zoomed in shots of another man’s wife for a few RTs. Just asking.— Sangita (@Sanginamby) December 15, 2022

Sir, haven't you heard the recent news !Husband isn't owner of wife's s*xual!ty. No permission is required. Anyone can do anything, no matter immoral or indecent. Also she herself has signed for this, she is the doer. Why blaming the husband ? This is legal in country.— वृत्रहन्⚡ (@_Vritrahan_1) December 15, 2022

The kind of husband who respects and stands by his wife’s choices and decisions for her own life and career !— Antony Vivek Justin (@tonyjustin) December 15, 2022

1. She consented to these shots (not that you’d understand consent). It’s not molestation. What you’re doing in this post, can however, be in the purview of harassment.2. Ranveer is not answersble for Deepika’s choices and the vice versa.— Sophie (@arottenhusk) December 15, 2022

You're the same guy who went to court because twitter took away your blue tick and the court instead imposed a fine of 10,000 on you only? — nachiketh__shetty (@NachikethShetty) December 15, 2022

‘Pathaan’ has become a controversial subject on social media and receiving boycott calls. Shah Rukh Khan addressed the negativity while speaking at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). He said cinema is the most important medium of modern times. “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature."

