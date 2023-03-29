What would you do if you are on a wild safari and out of the blue a rhinoceros starts charging towards you? Running to safety will be an instant reaction. And that is exactly what happened in a video that has been making rounds on social media platforms. The incident took place at South Africa’s Kruger National Park last month when a safari expedition with friends went horribly wrong for a woman named Anastasia Chapman. The video shows a rhino chasing down a safari jeep at its full speed. The rhino continued chasing the vehicle “over a kilometre.”

The incident came to light, after an Instagram page Latest Sightings – Kruger shared it online. The woman, who faced this rhino chase during her safari expedition, had originally posted the clip with a long caption narrating the incident.

Calling it to be the “craziest experience with” the rhino, Anastasia revealed that the animal kept barrelling at them “for 3 to 4 minutes straight.” Anastasia’s caption read, “Had the craziest experience with a temperamental rhino yesterday. He charged at us full speed for over a kilometre, barreling at us for 3-4 mins straight.” She added that in a bid to beat the rhino’s speed, the guide was driving the vehicle as fast as he could.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings - Kruger (@latestkruger)

The guide was rushing so quick that even the muddy terrain couldn’t pose a barrier to him. “Our guide was driving as fast as he could through the extremely muddy and unstable roads to get us out safely. This behaviour definitely isn’t normal, and our guide said it was one of his top 5 most dangerous animal encounters to date. Absolute insane day in nature and a reminder that we are only guests in these animals’ homes and territories,” concluded the caption of the original clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Chapman (@iamstais)

Several users expressed their relief that the tourists made out safe and sound. A user commented, “Yes, don’t play with wild animals!! Glad you all got out safely.” Another wrote, “That looks like one pissed-off Rhino for sure! And I agree, it’s good to be reminded that we are just visitors in these wild places.” A third wrote, “This is straight out of Jurassic Park! Holy…rhino.” So far the video has been viewed more than 308 thousand times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here