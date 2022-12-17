Ricky Pond aka Dancing Dad Grooves to DDLJ's 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna,' Video Goes Viral

If you frequently use Instagram, then you’ve probably seen videos of an American dad dancing to Indian music. The man goes by the name Mr Pond, portrays himself as a “dancing dad” and often posts videos of his dance with his children and the family. The dancer, who first became famous with his videos on TikTok, has more than 61,500 followers on Instagram. A recent video of him dancing to Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan has been going viral on the internet. The song is from the hugely successful 1995 Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shahrukh Khan and Kajol.

In the video, Ricky Pond is seen doing some fun moves that will instantly make you want to groove. The reel showed the man wearing a black sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. One can also notice the Christmas décor lying on the floor in the background. Along with the video, he penned a caption that read, “Made a mess with the decorations. Clean or dance I choose to dance!”

Watch the video below:

The video amassed over 48 thousand views as of now. One of the users praised the dancing dad and wrote, “This is amazing. Love the way you dance”. Another user wrote, “Hey dancing dad can you please dance to Patli Kamariya Mori? It’s a really funny trend”. A third user added, “Dance as an option is more joyful than cleaning. And it has given us joy too”.

Earlier, Mr Pond shared a video of him dancing to the much-acclaimed song, Dhoom Again, from the film Dhoom 2. The song is crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Dominique Cerejo. In the video, he is seen showing off his crazy dance steps that have left social media stunned.

The video, with nearly a lakh views so far, is flooded with reactions from social media users praising the man’s dance moves.

