Ricky Ponting Son's Quick Chat With Virat Kohli Is Every Desi Boy's Dream

Meeting Virat Kohli is nothing less than a dream come true for cricket fans, even when you are Ricky Ponting’s son. Fletcher William Ponting was left absolutely awe-struck after coming across the star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter on Thursday, April 13. The official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals shared a video of the adorable interaction. In the clip, Ponting can be seen introducing his son to Kohli. Ponting Jr, visibly shy, looked at Virat completely star-struck. “Jab Ricky Met Kohli. Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr,” Delhi Capitals tweeted.

The video soon went viral garnering more than 1.5 lakh views along with a barrage of comments online. Branding Virat Kohli as legend, this fan commented, “Australians love and admire king Kohli. Absolute legend.”

Australians loves and admire king kohli 👑Absolutely legend — Humpty (@Humpty_home) April 13, 2023

This Twitter user seemed quite excited with the prospect of meeting the former Indian skipper.

That kid is literally me - awestruck after seeing King up close— PariVesh (@ForeverImvKohli) April 13, 2023

Some even termed Virat Kohli as the greatest of all-time.

Goat meeting Goat 🐐❤🐐— , (@itz_jdtweetz) April 13, 2023

Two 🐐 of Cricket— Aarav (@sigma__male_) April 13, 2023

Two Goat of cricket together 🐐🐐— Shamsi (MSH) (@ShamsiHaidri) April 13, 2023

Two GOAT 🐐— Kunal Kumar (@mipaltannnn) April 13, 2023

This fan still could not get over Ricky Ponting’s son’s reaction.

The way kid is looking at the King… continuously ☺️— Pandey🚩 (@Sanatanadhrma) April 14, 2023

The wholehearted meeting took place ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Delhi Capitals. The two sides are set to take on each other on Saturday, April 15 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While Ricky Ponting is currently serving as the head coach of the Delhi-based franchise, Virat Kohli is plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 16th season of the IPL.

Virat Kohli kicked off his IPL 2023 journey on a sublime note after notching up two half centuries in his first three matches. In his last assignment, Kohli produced a blistering knock of 61 against Lucknow Super Giants. His terrific knock guided the Faf du Plessis-led side to a mammoth total of 212. However, Kohli’s brilliance with the bat went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore had to suffer a heart-breaking one-wicket defeat in that contest.

With one win from three games, Royal Challengers Bangalore now occupy the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 standings.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have not managed to register a win yet in this season’s IPL. After suffering four defeats on the trot, David Warner’s men are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here