Rihanna's Performance at Super Bowl Half Time Show Goes Viral, Fans Call Her 'Real Winner'

American singer Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona’s State Farm Arena. The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a moulded bustier, and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making. She delivered her club smashes including “Where Have You Been" to “Only Girl" and the time-tested “We Found Love." While many in the stadium were left speechless, for those online, Twitter became the zone for all the appreciation.

WHAT a Super Bowl performance from @rihanna. What was your favorite moment? pic.twitter.com/cY2scGoy4E— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 13, 2023

Images and videos from her performance flooded the micro-blogging site and people were left short of praise. “Rihanna just skyrocketed up the US Spotify chart, jumping 9 spots to land at #4 after her #SuperBowl performance! Who’s the real winner here?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was just mesmerizing." Here are a few tweets:

It get me emotional coz Pon de Riplay came out when I was 12, now I am 30 and there’s a Rihanna song for every times of my live, high school, University, work thing…♥️#SuperBowl #Rihanna— Chiara ToTheLeft (@Chiara_Sue) February 13, 2023

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

Rihanna wins the award for the absolute best Halftime Show shot. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YmFyk2O8qr— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2023

rihanna opening the show with ‘bitch better have my money’ #superbowl pic.twitter.com/xsvtNVxIRq— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8Lo— Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) February 13, 2023

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap #SuperBowl @rihanna pic.twitter.com/2kjZmKYgly— ♪ Hector ♪ (@hectorhiphop) February 13, 2023

Magnificent performance by Rihanna at the SuperBowl, with a blessing on her tummy ❤️LOVE It ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TYuVzDOadc— MartinaTWD (JDM❤️REEDUS) (@_MartinaTWD) February 13, 2023

Since releasing “Anti" in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands. Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.

