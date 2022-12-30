Rishabh Pant Being Looted after Nasty Car Accident Has Left Internet Really Furious

In what comes as a horrific development, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s car collided with a divider following which it caught fire. Fortunately, he managed to jump out of the car and was taken to a local hospital. The 25-year-old escaped with severe injuries and remains in stable condition. However, if reports are to be believed, some miscreants looted him and escaped from the scene instead of helping him. According to a report by Crictracker, a few men reached the spot of the accident and took advantage of the his injuries as they looted cash from one of his bags.

Despite being in such a horrific condition, Pant had to contact the authorities and the ambulance by himself. People on social media are furious about the looting. “The fact that despite accident and being in such condition Rishabh Pant broke the window of car and came out. Not only this but locals looted his money and he called ambulance by himself. Kudos to the strength of this 25 y/o guy. A true warrior," wrote a Twitter user.

Rishabh Pant survived but humanity died. pic.twitter.com/cCLQnC64V3— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 30, 2022

The fact that despite accident and being in such condition Rishabh Pant broke the window of car and came out. Not only this but locals looted his money and he called ambulance by himself. Kudos to the strength of this 25 y/o guy. A true warrior.— feryy (@ffspari) December 30, 2022

That video of Rishabh Pant is really disturbing😭 and he was bleeding and requested not to shoot his video. Someone even looted his purse. Kya duniya hai yaar ye.💔 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 30, 2022

@RishabhPant17 Stay Strong Buddy…. And for the youth who looted the money from an injured person….. Shame on you guys…#shameful #StayStrong #RishabhPant #GetWellSoonRishabh— Harsh Pandey (@IamHarshPanday) December 30, 2022

Instead of helping Rishabh Pant, some men at the accident spot looted his money from his bag. Rishabh Pant had to call himself for ambulance.Rishabh Pant survived, Humanity died 💔 pic.twitter.com/MFmVvxyFq8— uzair🇵🇸 (@uzairjafy) December 30, 2022

Get well soon man. Shame on the people who looted his belongings instead of saving his life. #RishabhPant— Daddy Shark (@AliKazmiPK) December 30, 2022

On the contrary, a video that is doing the rounds on social media shows Rishabh Pant soaked in blood, being helped by locals with blankets. News agency PTI reports that the driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped the cricketer get out of the burning car and that the car was completely charred in the accident.

Another report suggested that the locals also collected the money that was scattered on the road and handed it over to the cricketer.

Bus driver who reached near to Pant (in Sports Tak) said "I saw the car hit on the divider, Pant was injured, he came out of the car then I stopped my bus and went near to him, made him lie down in a safe place & wrapped with my sheet and then called the ambulance".— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2022

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home,” Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, told the news agency PTI.

