Rishabh Pant Faces Flak Over Bad Form, Shashi Tharoor Wonders Why Sanju Samson is Sitting Out

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s quiet bat in white ball cricket is making quite a bit of noise on social media, especially because of the absence of Sanju Samson in the playing XI that is currently facing New Zealand. After being dropped from the second ODI that was eventually washed out, Samson was once again excluded from the team in the third contest, much to the disappointment of the fans. Adding fuel to the fire, Pant departed cheaply for 10 after New Zealand won the toss and put India to bat first on Wednesday.

Shashi Tharoor, a vocal supporter of wicketkeeper-batter Samson didn’t seem too impressed over Samson’s snub as the rest of the fans on Twitter questioned the selection process that kept backing Pant.

"Pant has done well at No. 4, so it is important to back him," says @VVSLaxman281. He's a good player out of form who's failed in ten of his last 11 innings; Samson averages 66 in ODIs, has made runs in all his last five matches & is on the bench. Go figure. @IamSanjuSamson— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022

After Pant’s early dismissal, Tharoor doubled down on his criticism of the selection process he deemed was unfair to Samson.

“One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best top-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ"

Twitter users and cricket fans did not however mince any words while criticising an out-of-form Pant.

Rishabh Pant after his ODI century against England in international cricket:1015116632720*17144433*2414 Most overrated player. Even Umesh Yadav scores with bat if he gets this much chances.#RishabhPant #Sanjusamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/loaTchr7MX — Sameer Prajapati (@SameerP14178298) November 30, 2022

Indian cricket team has 10 players & Rishabh Pant. Always.— Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) November 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant's dismissals continue to test your anger.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 30, 2022

1 like=1 slap for Rishabh PantThe overrated bcci lobby who doesn't even have the fitness to play cricket at the moment.#RishabhPant #Sanjusamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/aZZdzMsRDa — Anurag🇳🇱 (@Saibabawatching) November 30, 2022

Another set of emotional fans trended #JusticeForSanjuSamson on Wednesday as things got heated up online.

Rishabh Pant after his ODI century against England in international cricket:1015116632720*17144433*2414 Most overrated player. Even Umesh Yadav scores with bat if he gets this much chances.#RishabhPant #Sanjusamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/loaTchr7MX — Sameer Prajapati (@SameerP14178298) November 30, 2022

He is the fastest to score double century in 125 balls.#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/ikrNHbz4p0— sports.world (@fariaawan5) November 30, 2022

Also Read: ‘It’s Tough on Sanju Samson’: Wicketkeeper-Batter Gets Backing After Questionable Team Selection

After being snubbed for the T20 World Cup, Samson was included in both the T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour. Interestingly, he didn’t play in either of the T20Is but was given a chance in the first ODI where he performed reasonably well.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here