'Acting Poor?' Rishi Sunak Says He, Akshata Murthy Couldn't Stay in Fancy Hotel; Dragged

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 10:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty visit a food and drinks market promoting British small businesses over the festive season in Downing Street in London, Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022. (Credits: AP/PTI)

Rishi Sunak's interview where he recalled the time he and Akshata Murthy could not stay in a fancy hotel is getting dragged on Twitter.

One of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s interviews, where he recalled his courtship days with wife Akshata Murthy, is getting roasted on Twitter. In an interview with The Sunday Times in February, Sunak recalled the time when he and Akshata could not stay in a “fancy" hotel. “We got engaged in a place called Half Moon Bay - it was a place that when we were students, we met when we were studying together in the States, and we used to walk in this area and look up at this nice fancy hotel that we never could stay in," Sunak said.

For context, Akshata Murthy is a businesswoman and also the heiress and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Eventually, Sunak surprised Akshata and they did stay at the hotel, which is believed to be the five-star Ritz Carlton in California. Before that, they went for a walk along the cliffs and that was where he proposed to her. The primary criticism from folks on Twitter has been that this interview appeared like Sunak “cosplaying as a middle class individual".

“Hobby of the rich to act poor," one Twitter user said. “They just love to act like they’re common folk," another said. Some disagreed; for instance, one Twitter user wrote, “Evolved families differentiate between parents’ wealth & kids’ earnings. Wish more indian families did that. As students, they def couldn’t afford much."

Of late, there has been a narrative of the ultra-rich insisting on a self-made image, which has not gone down well on social media.

