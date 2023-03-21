RJ Reveals How 'Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kia' is Copied From a Pakistani Song

Famous RedFM presenter, RJ Sachin, recently posted a video on Instagram claiming that some of the most popular songs in India are not original compositions. In the video, Sachin pointed out that the hit song “Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kia" from the 1991 Bollywood film “Phool aur Kaante" is actually a copy of the Pakistani song “Mujhe Dekh Ke" from the 1983 film “Himmatwala". The original song was composed by M. Asraf and sung by Musarrat Nazir, who was a singer and actress.

Similarly, he reveals that the song ‘Tumhe apna banane ki Kasam Khai hai’ from the movie ‘Sadak’ starring Sanjay Dutt is also a copy of a Pakistani song sung by Musarrat Nazir. RJ Sachin’s (Sachin Sahani) Instagram handle is filled with reels wherein he is seen culling out similarities between two songs. This segment is affectionately called ‘Wat Da Copy’. For music admirers, these reels must certainly be disheartening as they learn that their favourite songs are copies of other songs.

Here is the Video:

The video by RJ Sachin has amassed over 7,852 likes and 207 comments which include reactions from people from both India as well as Pakistan. Even dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis has also expressed his disappointment on rightful credits not being given to the original makers of those Pakistani songs. He wrote, “This is heartbreaking! Not because the song was lifted but it was not credited from the source! Your posts are revealing a dark truth and at the same time destroying the illusion of what we thought was original!".

Music plays an important role in bringing people together, and it is disappointing to learn that some of the most popular songs in India are not original compositions. However, it is essential to acknowledge the original creators and respect their work. While there may be similarities between songs, it is important to credit the original composers and acknowledge their contributions.

