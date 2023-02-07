Arbaaz Khan became a hot topic of discussion since his viral commercial made memers take their ‘job’ seriously. The Bollywood actor turned Roger Federer for an ad and brought the ‘long lost twin’ viral meme to life. When he shook the internet by playing the tennis legend, people wondered what would be Federer’s reaction to this. And it looks like they already have an answer! An online user gave a ‘crazy’ idea to Federer to return his favour and that has made the internet lose its calm!

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user named Saahil Sharma posted a clip from Arbaaz Khan’s 1996 movie ‘Daraar’ where he played the role of a psycho husband. In the scene uploaded on Twitter, Arbaaz could be seen yelling and turning cranky in front of the mirror where he issues a warning before murdering the doctor who treated his newly-wedded wife. His villainous role earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

Federer should return the favour and recreate this https://t.co/2Ccfb7Kkhk pic.twitter.com/DQqDNaH2LW— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, his character of a psychopath made netizens turn it into another funny moment where they imagined how Federer would act when asked to exchange roles with Arbaaz just like he did for the advertisement. No doubt, memers, in their element, couldn’t get enough of it and started flooding the comment section with hilarious reactions.

Daraar. Federer won Filmfare Award for Best Villain— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) February 6, 2023

True 🐐. Excelled in every department. Sachin and Messi could never.— Abhishek (@AbhishekKirsten) February 6, 2023

Teri aankho ka deewana before the next Wimbledon would be brilliant— Nidhi Shankar (@BoldMonk_) February 6, 2023

Lmaoooo— Mo Jeejah (@mojeejahh) February 6, 2023

“True (GOAT). Excelled in every department. Sachin and Messi could never,” a user sarcastically replied while referring to Arbaaz as the tennis ace player. “Teri aankho ka deewana before the next Wimbledon would be brilliant,” suggested the other.

Arbaaz Khan posted the ad on his Twitter account where he introduced himself as “tennis legend Roger Federer". He played in contrast to the Swiss tennis player and went on to conclude that “Maybe not everyone can become a tennis legend". Since being shared, the video has amassed over 200K views on the social media platform.

