Rosemary Oil is a Hot topic on TikTok - and a Controversial One

Lately, rosemary essential oil has been causing a stir in the TikTok community. Why? This herb, traditionally used medicinally in some cultures, is said to accelerate hair growth and alleviate itching of the scalp. Some internet users have even gone as far as shaving part of their head to show the effectiveness of the plant. So is it just another social media fad or is there really something to it?

Rosemary essential oil on TikTok is a growing sensation — literally, this time it’s in the spotlight for hair growth. On the social network, the hashtag #rosemaryoilforhairgrowth has racked up nearly 200 million views. This viscous unguent can be applied in several different ways, judging from the variety seen in the videos. Some use it directly on their scalp, with pipettes, to apply it section by section at the roots. Others prefer to infuse rosemary plants in hot water, mixing it with mint shoots or cider vinegar. Many tutorials on TikTok even show the DIY process of making one’s own rosemary oil.

With the name coming from Latin Rosemarinus, meaning “dew of the sea," the rosemary plant is native to the Mediterranean region. It belongs to the botanical family Lamiaceae, like thyme and lavender. Reputed early on in history for its medicinal properties, the plant was used in the Middle Ages to protect against the plague. Over the years, the oil of this plant has found its way into perfumes, skincare and haircare products as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial ingredient.

Over on TikTok, many users have gone as far as shaving part of their head to show quick hair growth, claimed to be the result of the oil. Meanwhile in another TikTok video, a user guarantees rapid hair growth in a few weeks, a claim that should be treated with caution. A 2015 study demonstrated the effectiveness of rosemary oil in comparison to minoxidil, on people with alopecia. Nevertheless, the hair growth was only visible after six months.

It is important to keep in mind that hair growth can also be influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, nutrition, stress and hormonal changes. The use of rosemary oil alone, may not necessarily be the reason for hair growth. In addition to that, the effects of the oil can vart depending on the type of hair.

For example, it is widely used in growout oils designed for people with textured hair and is used to maintain “protective hairstyles" like braids. Today, more and more social media users with straight hair are advocating rosemary oil, introducing it to a wider audience. The price of Mielle Organics’s famous rosemary-mint oil reportedly went up on many retail sites after influencer Alix Earle promoted it on her account, while others commented that it became harder to find. The African-American community was quick to express their frustration with the influencer for promoting a product that was not made for them. Like all Mielle Organics products, the description on the website indicates that it caters to Black hair tyoes : “Use it on protective styles, including braids and weaves," reads the product informaiton. Some users on TikTok also pointed out that misuse of rosemary oil by individuals with straight hair sometimes resulted in hair loss. Essential oils such as rosemary or lavender should always be used with caution. It is not only recommended to buy organic and natural oils but also to be aware of the contraindications.

