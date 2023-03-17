American show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. happens to be one of the most loved shows of all time. Even after 27 years of its release, it happens to be one of the most watched sitcoms. From Chandler’s jokes to Joey’s little tantrums, the show has always made its viewers have a good time. Ross Geller is also one of the most relatable characters for many. While he has mostly come across as this loving guy, psychologist Nicole LePera has a different theory. Taking to Twitter Nicole shared how Ross was a ‘red flag’. She has a perfect explanation of the same.

Taking to the bluebird app, she explained how he made a list of Rachel’s pros and cons including “she is ditzy, too obsessed with her looks, and ‘just a waitress." Also, he thinks apologising means calling into a local radio show to dedicate a song to her. Not just this but he also wants Rachel to quit her new job because she has an attractive coworker. Further in the tweet, she writes, “He calls her to apologise about his jealousy, hears that her co-worker is at Rachel’s apartment, and decides to sleep with another woman because of it. His controlling and insulting behaviour is seen as endearing and charming— rather than a red flag, reflecting his deep insecurities." Have a look:

Ross makes a list of Rachel’s pros and cons including: she is ditzy, too obsessed with her looks, and ‘just a waitress.’ He thinks apologizing means calling into a local radio show to dedicate a song to her. Later, he wants Rachel to quit her new job because she has an attractive… https://t.co/u7a8TKxy42 pic.twitter.com/wjUktr5u6c— Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) March 16, 2023

The tweet, since uploaded, has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While many agree, there are people who are criticising Rachel Green’s character. “Rachel constantly mocks his career. She strings him along half the series giving him false hope. Sleeps with his best friend. Actively tries to break up his new love interest when he tried to move on," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I believe that some time ago I read that Ross is one of the most hated characters of the series and maybe in the history of television."

One Twitter user wrote, “Writers wrote these scenes of fiction. What’s the point here? Other than they plagiarized a lot of it from Seinfeld scenes." Here are a few responses:

