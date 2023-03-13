A pet dog in South Africa turned all its protective instincts on when he spotted a deadly snake, Black Mamba, slithering under the couch of its owner’s house. The story was shared online by snake rescuer and conservationist Nick Evans on Wednesday, March 8. According to the events narrated by Evans, the owner’s Rottweiler constantly looked toward the couch and barked. Even after two days when the barking did not subdue, the dog owner decided to move the couch to check the situation. It was at that moment he spotted a deadly black mamba in his house.

While his dog was ready to launch an attack, the owner quickly grabbed the dog and moved it inside with him before he called for help. “That may not sound like much, but I was super impressed by the homeowner’s actions. Not everyone could react fast like that in a moment like that,” wrote the snake rescuer. Evans highlighted that he has received multiple calls in the past from owners as they spot a snake inside their house while their dogs attack the reptile.

It results in the death of the snake or the dog as well. The incident took place in the house of a resident living in Escombe.

Evans added, “The way this gentleman in Escombe reacted was exactly how one should react if a snake is encountered and if you have dogs. Never let your dog out to kill a snake for you, it often ends badly for the dog too.” He revealed in most cases, it is the dogs who locate a reptile in the house before their owner and usually it is too late to save either one of the animals. But it was due to the responsible action of the dog owner that the snake rescuer was able to catch the 2.2m long snake safely.

“A happy ending for everyone! It was nice to see the love the family had for their dog, which clearly loved them back. Steering the owner away from danger…amazing,” the rescuer concluded. Take a look at his Facebook post here:

While the identity of the owner remains unclear, he has received wide appreciation in the comment section for his quick wit actions.

