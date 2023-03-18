RRR Craze Continues: Japanese Duo Delivers Stunning 'Naatu Naatu' Performance to Celebrate Oscars Win

In celebration of RRR’s hit track “Naatu Naatu" winning Academy Awards or the Oscars, fans all around the world have been creating dance videos and sharing their renditions of the song. One such video that has gone viral features a Japanese duo, Kaketaku and Mayo, delivering an energetic performance of the Oscar-winning song. Dancer Kaketaku posted the video to his official Instagram account along with a message congratulating “Naatu Naatu" for winning the Academy Awards.

In the video, the pair replicated the same hook moves with the same enthusiasm while dressing like Ram Charan and Jr NTR did in ‘Naatu Naatu.’

The video quickly attracted a large number of viewers, garnering over 125 thousand views and over 18 thousand likes. Additionally, a number of Instagram fans expressed their support and affection for their performance.

Several viewers praised the duo for helping to spread the song’s popularity throughout the world.

As one wrote, “You guys have also done a big part in attracting the world to this Naatu Naatu music by creating your reels. Thank you so much,” while another wrote, “Today when the News Channel showed how this song took over the world, your video was also shown. You have come a long way.”

Notably, for the very first time, a song from an Indian movie has achieved the honor of winning the Best Song Category at the Oscars.

This upbeat song, which has already taken home the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for Best Original Song, has truly captivated audiences with its lively and electrifying rhythm. The song was composed by M.M. Keeravani, and written by Chandrabose.

With admirers unable to contain their joy, the news of Naatu Naatu’s achievement has caused waves of enthusiasm to spread around the world. The song’s success at the Oscars is a source of great pride for the Indian film industry, and the fact that it has gained recognition on a worldwide scale and has a wide appeal is evidence of this.

