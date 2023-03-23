RRRockstars: Adorable Couple Dances to 'Naatu Naatu' As Groom Holds Bride’s Lehenga and Internet is Gushing

An adorable video of a couple dancing to the tune of Oscar-winning, Naatu Naatu has gone viral on Instagram. The video which was shared by a dance choreography account called Rhythm Cells on March 12 has crossed ten thousand views. The account has tagged the couple in the post.

The video starts with the couple dressed in their gorgeous wedding attire. The groom wears a light pink sherwani and the bride wears a beautifully embroidered lehenga. They are standing among other guests in an enclosure made in a courtyard. Then the groom holds the lehenga of the bride and the couple start looking at each other. The hook of the song starts to play and they begin to perform the difficult steps of Naatu Naatu with simplicity and poise. The guests at the wedding smile and clap enthusiastically at the lovely performance.

The video is captioned as, “How sweet is our groom holding the bride’s lehenga for Naatu Naatu. Our Naatu couple.” In the comments, people are appreciating the perfectly performed dance which requires demanding steps and called the couple endearing. One social media user writes, “This is so so cute. Love this. Their dance is also so energetic, very nice” Another user writes, “This enchanting performance has made my day. The couple looks so beautiful together.” A third user writes, “When the couple looked at each other at the beginning, my heart melted. Who says romance is dead?” Other users have reacted with heart emojis.

Naatu Naatu from blockbuster RRR recently won the Oscar in the Best Song category by beating songs by Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Many celebs have shared their performance on it and since its Oscar win, the world is swaying to its tune. Recently, a US teen shared a reel of her performing the song steps on a basketball court while Japanese dancers giving their own version of this dance also became popular.

