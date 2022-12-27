‘Rum Jamun or Gulab JaMonk'? Viral Video of Gulab Jamun Flambé Leaves the Internet Divided

Indians have a special corner in their hearts that is just reserved for sweets. And when you talk about Desi sweets, the love is on another level! From Rasmalai, and Rasgulla to Gulab Jamun, the list is endless. With every Indian state comes it’s famous sweet that satisfies the diverse sweet tooth of the Indians. However, Gulab Jamun is a sweet that is found in almost every other sweet shop due to its popularity and fondness. Some prefer to heat it to enhance the taste while others enjoy it with Rasmalai or any other suitable combination. But, this video of Gulab Jamun being flambéed by a blogger was not a usual instance until it went viral and left the internet divided.

Food blogger-nutritionist who goes by the name Gauravi shared the clip on Instagram where she could be seen pouring two Gulab Jamuns and some sugar syrup into a ladle. She then added a dash of rum (Old Monk) in it before keeping it over a high flame on the gas stove. The flambéed version of the Gulab Jamun was then transferred into a stylish glass to get all the feels of the unique twist to a Desi mithai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauravi (@gauravi_vinay)

Flambé is a cooking technique in which an alcoholic beverage is added to a hot pan that gives a dramatic experience to the dish and enhances its overall taste. Cambridge Dictionary defines Flambé as “to pour alcohol over food and set fire to it during cooking."

The viral video of Gulab Jamun being given the flambé treatment garnered mixed reactions on social media. Some users said that they have tried the dish while others remarked that they’d like to enjoy it in the future. “Bro I have tried it and it is one of the best ways to enjoy old monk," replied a user while another one wrote, “Gulab JaMonk…that’s what you saw.”

Bro I have tried it and it is one of the best ways to enjoy old monk— Levi (@RajVLewis1) December 25, 2022

Gulab JaMonk…that’s what you saw.— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) December 26, 2022

Netizens who didn’t mind the food combo said, “If there can be a rum cake why can’t there be a rum Jamun”. “Trying this with rum next time fs," said another.

If there can be a rum cake why can’t there be a rum jamun— Shruti Sharma (@messilysorted) December 26, 2022

trying this with rum next time fs— Pratham (@ydkppwsever) December 26, 2022

The other chunk of users disagreed with the Gulab Jamun Flambé as one of them commented, “This will take ur blood sugar level on a ride."

Looks good honestly— v (@elaichinbiryani) December 25, 2022

The second user exclaimed at the risk of opening a Rum bottle in front of the fire and said, “Open Rum bottle near a flame, this is fine," while the third one stated, “I’m Burnt..!” A tweet also read, “Feels like Old Monk ka Tadka."

