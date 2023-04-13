Rupert Murdoch Divorced Supermodel Jerry Hall With An 11-Word 'Brutal' Email

Fox Corporation head Rupert Murdoch has always been in the limelight, be it for accusations of biased news coverage or his personal life. Now, a shocking fact has come to light about his divorce from actress and former supermodel Jerry Hall, his fourth wife. According to a friend of Hall, Murdoch made the decision to end his marriage and communicated it to his wife through an 11-word email. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in The Mirror, Murdoch sent a terse email to Hall and stated that his lawyers would be in contact for dissolving their union. He sent the mail while Hall was waiting for him at the couple’s home in Oxfordshire.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” the email reportedly said. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do. My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately," it added.

The report has claimed that Jerry Hall was left “blindsided” by the split. Hall had told her friends that the couple “never fought”, adding that she had nursed the billionaire media mogul through several illnesses. She was reportedly given only 30 days to vacate the couple’s mansion in California’s Bel Air.

The divorce proceedings came to light in June last year. Murdoch’s divorce was finalised in August. After their split, Jerry Hall was allegedly forbidden from giving out any content for story ideas to the creators of Succession- a hit TV drama that is loosely based on the Murdoch family.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall were married for six years. It was the former supermodel’s first marriage. She had earlier been in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger.

Murdoch was first married to Patricia Booker, with whom he has one daughter. He also has two sons and a daughter with his second wife Anna Mann and two daughters with third spouse Wendi Deng.

Meanwhile, Murdoch was recently in the news for his engagement. The Fox Corporation owner had revealed earlier this year that he had decided to tie the knot with Ann Lesley Smith, a former dental hygienist. The couple were set to get married in the summer.

However, a Vanity Fair report later claimed that Murdoch and Smith called off their engagement within two weeks. Murdoch’s discomfort with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views was cited as the reason behind their split.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here