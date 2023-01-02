Russian Skater Recreates Jenna Ortega's Iconic 'Wednesday' Dance on Ice in Viral Video

The Russian Figure Skating Championship got a lot more interesting when Skater, Kamila Valieva brought Jenna Ortega’s famous Wednesday dance on ice. Ortega received praise from social media users for not only her self-choreographed dance but her entire portrayal of the titular character. Now Valieva is channelling her inner Wednesday and giving Ortega some serious competition. The 16-year-old Figure Skater stepped onto the rink in her Wednesday-inspired costume and the speakers blasted the familiar beats of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. Her performance was the perfect blend of figure skating and Wednesday. Fans can prepare themselves for the treat that it was.

The incredible performance made social media users sing praises of Valieva’s artistry. Many remarked that it was hard to believe that the talented figure skater is only 16. Others mentioned that she captured Wednesday’s essence perfectly. Her expressions were as much on point as were her moves. A YouTube user wrote, “Never thought I would be watching figure skating but here I am. What a great fun choreography to do, and she nailed it.”

Another comment read, “This performance made worldwide news. A quirky series inspires a talented choreographer to create something memorable for a big talent of a skater. Bravo!”

“She nailed Wednesday’s facial expressions! Also that Ina Bauer in the start and her flexible spins fit this theme so good! And that dance! Everything! She is special,” commented another user.

Kamila Valieva went on to win the gold medal in the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championship Women’s category. Participating in the Senior Championships, Valieva scored 90.38 in her short program, ranking first. She also remained unbeatable in the Free Skating program, scoring 193.10. Meanwhile, the 2022 Olympic Silver Medalist, Alexandra Trusova won the silver medal. While she faltered in her Short Program, ranking at number 5 with a score of 74.21, Trusova made her comeback in Free Skating. She ranked second with a score of 174.44. Anna Shcherbakova, the 2022 Olympic champion, had an impressive start with an 81.46 score in her Short Program, ranking third. She ranked number four with a score of 158.10 in her Free Skating program but went on to nab the bronze medal.

