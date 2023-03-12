'Saali Aadhi Gharwali': Woman Says She is 'Creeped Out' By The Phrase And Desi Twitter is All in Agreement

‘Saali Aadhi Gharwali’ is a statement you must have heard multiple times. For those who don’t know, it means a sister-in-law is half-wife. This joke is normal in society and is multiple times brought up during a wedding. Now, Twitter user Rituparna Chatterjee said that she always felt “creeped out" by the phrase. “No she’s not your semi-wife," she further added.

The tweet went viral immediately. It garnered a total of 145K views. There were many who agreed with Rituparna and said that the phrase should just vanish. Have a look at the viral tweet:

I always felt creeped out by the phrase "saali aadhi gharwali". No she's not your semi-wife.— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 10, 2023

“The leud expressions have been created by men to spread their wings beyond their monogamy. Women should repell that with full force without caring for the sweetness of relationship. If a man affects his relationship with wife due to this, is not worth," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It’s the most disgusting comment ever. I was subjected to it for a brief period when my sister in law stayed with us. The tone was always lewd."

One Twitter user wrote, “I know, right! Even when Sooraj Barjatya tried to make this phrase look ‘cool’ in his family saga #humaapkehainkoun, with Mohnish Bahl saying it innocently addressing Madhuri Dixit, I didn’t find it comfortable then. I don’t agree with it now. Sorry, but no sorry."

Another Twitter user wrote, “My mother lost her elder sister at a young age with the oldest of her 3 kids being 6 years of age. They seriously considered marrying my mother off to her brother in law. Not only did my mother resist it, so did, thankfully, the widower, saying she deserved a life of her own."

This trash is popularised by Bollywood though. I have never come across anyone saying this cringe irl https://t.co/aRPWOsh2tW— a. (@UfffTeriiadaa) March 11, 2023

Never heard of it growing up, not even in neighbors or distant relatives, acquaintances home, other than cringe Bollywood movies 🍿 before a molestation scene https://t.co/QTNMxtcIU3— Pranks (@PCforinnovation) March 10, 2023

Finally someone said this!! https://t.co/J0p60aS9zJ— Susmita Kundu (@me_susmitakundu) March 10, 2023

It is a misogynistic, abusive, beghairat and patriarchal claim on your sister-in-law and with zero regard to haya, tameez, tehzeeb. How can you lay claim on the sister of your wife. Its abusive to your wife too. https://t.co/RGEnmwq0E9— the future is female (@babaangedohal) March 10, 2023

Yes i never found it funny, it's cringe and dirty thing to say. https://t.co/RBgOKWnfgX— Sara's Rita MAA birthday month ｡◕‿◕｡ ✨💫 (@swadekhe) March 10, 2023

What is your take on the same?

