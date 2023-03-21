Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the epitome of romance in Bollywood, has been paired against almost every actress and fans have loved it. Now, a video which is currently going viral on social media, features Actress Tabu and King Khan. It is a fan edit on the theme song of Bollywood movie ‘Saathiya’. The movie features Rani Mukherjee and Vivek Oberoi. The 2002 film is a romantic drama directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The song became a blockbuster.

Now, fans have used Tabu and SRK’s clips from different movies and have created a dreamy mixup. “A very special thanks to our very special guests. Shah Rukh Khan. Tabu," read the caption. Here is the viral video:

“A very special thanks to our very special guests. Shah Rukh Khan. Tabu.” pic.twitter.com/ykhW93gWb1— out of context shah rukh khan in movies (@oocsrkmvs) March 20, 2023

The video, since uploaded, has garnered over 35K views. “ughh. so. much. potential," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “i thought they were just amazing here. these are only cameos and they played husband/wife. can’t believe we never got a full fledged film with shah rukh khan and tabu."

Here is what the fans have to say:

i thought they were just amazing here. these are only cameos and they played husband/wife. can’t believe we never got a full fledged film with shah rukh khan and tabu 🙁 https://t.co/ehOCjgAETS— navi (@thoughtsofshah) March 20, 2023

them not having one film together while i had to watch anushka and srk in harry met sejal is so unfair https://t.co/xgkNoXzvB2— s⁷ (@monoskosmos) March 20, 2023

saathiya had a tremendous impact on our culture and films we really don’t discuss it enough. srk & tabu cameos, vivek oberoi’s star phase, rani in her grounded beauty, lovestory set in mumbai, AR rahman soundtrack and their makeshift house! unprecedented and beautiful. https://t.co/nHiCcIqbkQ— shei (@eeliehs) March 20, 2023

I NEED THEM TOGETHER IN A MOVIE ASAP! https://t.co/pZcqNPIIYa— Azka Siddiqui (@siddiquiazka555) March 20, 2023

Don’t think we’ve had a better scripted, performed & directed cameo than this in the history of Bollywood.They’re not just thrown in for a song, or to add glamour, but actually have a contribution to the story & leave a powerful impact. Truly a special appearance #Saathiya #SRK https://t.co/A1umO4kVQw— Chamku (@Chamkeelii) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Tabu featured in a cameo in SRK’s ‘Main Hoon Na.’ Tabu made a blink-and-miss appearance in the sequence that has was decoded online. This sent Instagrammers into a frenzy as they couldn’t believe how she missed the sight of the eagle-eyed users to date. “I have watched this movie so many times, today I came to know that she was there in that movie,” wrote a user. “That’s true I have also seen it many times… one of my favorites but never noticed her,” commented the other.

