CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » BUZZ » Saif Ali Khan Faces Flak for 'Switching' to British Accent While Speaking at Red Sea Film Fest
1-MIN READ

Saif Ali Khan Faces Flak for 'Switching' to British Accent While Speaking at Red Sea Film Fest

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 10:44 IST

International

Saif Ali Khan Faces Flak for 'Switching' to British Accent. (Image: Reddit/@u/crackfest)

Saif Ali Khan Faces Flak for 'Switching' to British Accent. (Image: Reddit/@u/crackfest)

Saif Ali Khan attended the Red Sea Film Festival at Saudi Arabia with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia along with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the event, the couple was seen interacting with the media. The actor shared his views on ‘Women In Cinema’. He talked about the the hard work that females put in. He also gave examples of Audrey Hepburn, his wife and mother Sharmila Tagore. However, a video which is currently going viral from the same conversation is receiving criticism and its not because of what the actor said. It is because of the way he said it.

People are complaining that the actor suddenly switched to British accent. The actor, who has recently given out Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha has studied in the United Kingdom at the Lockers Park School and Winchester College.

Uploaded on Reddit, the caption of the video read, “No Saif we don’t know. Why is he British now." Have a look:

RELATED STORIES

“I feel like Kareena can’t take him seriously with the accent switch up while he’s speaking LOL," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “ISTG! Why are these rich fucks so ashamed about having an Indian accent? It’s okay, everyone has an accent. Met plenty of white people in my life and nobody gave a fuck about my accent. I speak like a guy from Mumbai, why try to put up a fake accent ffs!?"

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, the actor, in a recent interview, opened up about the poor performance of Vikram Vedha at the box office and shared his thoughts about ‘insane’ and ‘astronomical’ amounts of money being paid to the lead actors. During his interaction with CNBC TV18, Saif was asked why Hindi movies are not winning the audience’s hearts when the actor mentioned that even he is ‘clueless’ just everyone else. Saif also talked about Vikram Vedha’s performance at the box office and shared that it was ‘extremely disappointing’. He also mentioned that even though the movie was well-appreciated by many, it did not do well in terms of its collection.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:December 06, 2022, 10:44 IST
last updated:December 06, 2022, 10:44 IST