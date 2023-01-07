Salesman Lets Homeless Kids Pick What to Watch on Store TV Everyday, Wins Hearts

There is no act of kindness that is too small. The Internet has once again offered a timeline cleanser in the form of a salesman showing a kind gesture to homeless kids, turning their evening a little warmer. As little kids sat outside an electronics shop, the salesman can be seen standing outside, in front of a television in the display window. He is seen flipping through a number of kids’ movies and tv shows and the little kids are given the choice to select what they want to watch. He finally puts on the Talking Tom TV series. The clip was shared on Twitter and has caught the fancy of the Internet. Check it out here:

Social media users were applauding the gesture from the salesman. Many said that the world needs more people like the salesman. Others remarked this was a “beautiful” clip. Others still said that this was the kind of news they would like to see on their social media. A Twitter user tweeted, “Such a beautiful and kind gesture which actually costs him nothing.”

“A great idea here for those stores not inside the mall can do this rather showing useless adverts let’s educate the kids who cannot access them. Kudos man,” read another tweet.

Another user tweeted, “Always support such business. Important to spread the notion that goodwill does bring business and revenue.”

These days social media is filled with heartwarming gestures of kindness. Recently a clip caught the attention of the Internet for a stranger showing it takes nothing to be kind. A man with Parkinson’s disease was seen travelling in a London tube. He was struggling to hold his newspaper in the clip shared by social media user Rosiemegangill on her TikTok. His shaking hands made it impossible for him to hold the newspaper, let alone read it. That’s when the stranger stepped in and proved to the world that kindness always prevails. The woman gently held the newspaper for the man and even goes on to flip the page for him. This clip started picking up traction and was shared on Twitter by many users. Check it out here:

What do you think of these stories with kind gestures going viral over social media?

