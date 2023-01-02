Salman Khan Fan Travels 1,100 km on Cycle to See Bollywood Star, Image Goes Viral

Fandom can make you do anything and this instance is just the proof of it. A Salman Khan fan from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, recently travelled all the way to Mumbai to meet Bhaijaan on a cycle. He describes himself as Salman’s ‘dewaana’. Luckily, the actor was present at his residence and the fan finally got to personally interact with him. He also posed for a picture with him which is now doing rounds on social media. “Jabalpur-resident Sameer pedalled 1100-km to Mumbai to meet Megastar," read the caption of the image posted by one of Salman’s fan page on Instagram.

In the viral image, the actor can be seen posing with the fan. His cycle has ‘Being Human’ written all over it. The image has now gone viral with over 4K likes. Have a look:

Fans have poured in birthday wishes for the actor in the comment section. “Wish you a very Happy birthday Salman Bhai. Kaise ho Sir aap main dua karta hu bhagwan apko lambi umar de aur aap aise his swasth or tandarust rahe. Mujhe apko milne ana hai ho sake to please reply de," wrote an Instagram user.

People can also be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, earlier, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan decided to get his reply framed. Satish took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed..

This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end).”

Satish’s query to SRK was a jab at his 2016 film, Fan, which didn’t do as expected at the box office. Satish asked Shah Rukh to respond to his query, warning him that he would transform into Gaurav, SRK’s character in his 2016 film ‘Fan’ who was obsessed with the film’s protagonist.

