Salman Khan unveiled the first track from his much-awaited film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ during the grand finale of his reality TV show Bigg Boss 16. Titled Naiyo Lagda, the romantic track has Bhaijaan dancing with Pooja Hegde while sporting long hair and shades on the picturesque landscape of Ladakh. However, what grabbed the attention of the online users was the hook step of the soundtrack that gave out early 2000s vibes. While some heaped praises for Salman and his new look, others trolled him for the odd dance move that looked no less than a leg workout!

‘Naiyo Lagda’ is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Mucchal while the music is given by Himesh Reshammiya whose compositions for Salman Khan flicks have ended up being the ultimate blockbusters. Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old Bollywood actor posted the song and captioned it as, “Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, #NaiyoLagda dil…". Set in a divinely beautiful background, the romantic number highlighted Salman in a rough and rustic look but it was his peculiar dance step that became the standout of the release! Many took a jibe at him with funny comments taking over Twitter with #NaiyoLagda.

Me after leg day in a gympic.twitter.com/JxfsK4gjR7— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 13, 2023

When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there!Smooth Leg Shakes!!#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/OGLzKTpC2i — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) February 12, 2023

If there’s one person, who can give tough competition to Sunny Deol in dancing, it must be Salman Khan.Did they actually hired any choreographer for the film?#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan— Ritam Das (@0xRitam) February 14, 2023

“If there’s one person, who can give tough competition to Sunny Deol in dancing, it must be Salman Khan,” quipped a user while another one mentioned, “When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there”. “Me after leg day in a gym,” exclaimed the third user.

Jo action scene me comedy karde wo #AkshayKumar Jo song me dance ki jagha Exercise karde wo #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/q9pbRjSwqa — Indian traveller (@lalitkumar8055) February 14, 2023

At least they should have reversed the video .. this looks way better #NaiyoLagda @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LkgtKZIiSN— Harsha (@nani4friendz) February 13, 2023

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also features Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Aayush Sharma, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam. With its teaser released last year, the film is expected to hit the box office in Eid this year.

