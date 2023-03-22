Salman Khan’s dance step from a new song in his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ (also starring Pooja Hegde) has brought back all the ‘leg day’ memes on Twitter. In the newly-released song called ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’, the ‘leg day at gym’ moves return once again after ‘Naiyo Lagda’. Salman has also returned as a singer for the latest song. He has picked up the mic for a song after a long interval of five years. In a self-aware joke, he also poked fun at the dance step that has become a meme.

“Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure …" Salman wrote on Instagram, sharing the song.

On Twitter, Salman’s moves quickly turned into a meme- someone said ‘Bhai’ had upgraded to the treadmill after doing lunges in ‘Naiyo Lagda’, another called it an attempt to discreetly get rid of something stuck to one’s shoes, and yet another said it looked like their attempt to do the ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance steps.

Check out the funniest memes made out of Salman Khan’s dance step in ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’:

bhai be inventing new romantic steps pic.twitter.com/igmivj3zYZ— ٰ (@belikesami) March 20, 2023

from lunges he has upgraded to treadmill https://t.co/sectmmOaxC— wannabe a woodpecker (@coolhuncoolhun) March 21, 2023

when you’re trying to get rid of the saani stuck to your seruppu https://t.co/tTatRsP1MJ— Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) March 21, 2023

Me doing second half of naatu naatu step https://t.co/1uvJnZao9U— మితభాషి (@_sagatumanishi) March 21, 2023

Wen u step on dung and need to get it off but ur crush is looking at you https://t.co/w456tcX7p7— (@priyank65601552) March 20, 2023

Bhai taking leg days to another levellllllll https://t.co/KtKnRTQMS2— Aayushi (@Kaahaniwali_) March 20, 2023

Me rubbing the dog sh*t off from under my sole before it stinks up the room. https://t.co/lAU4wm4E3j— Tₕₑ Mᵢₛₐₙdᵣᵢₛₜ ₘₑₑᵣₐ (@Sue_Centric) March 21, 2023

moonwalk without the moon and the walk https://t.co/jmWEY7blzo— Joy (@DoubleOverLimit) March 21, 2023

Salman khan coming out with a new dance call moping https://t.co/wUcV4KYepk— NOON (@nooncub) March 21, 2023

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Satish Kaushik in prominent roles, and Ram Charan in a cameo role, will release on April 21.

