Salman Khan's 'Yentamma' Moves are Getting Roasted by South Indians, Here's Why

Salman Khan’s dance moves in a Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song is getting trolled. Again. The new Yentamma song has also got South Indian fans upset to an extent, who have argued that Bollywood’s representation of South Indian culture has been a misfire once again. The “nachenge apni, utha karke lungi" verse is getting flak, with South Indians pointing out that what features in the song is actually a veshti, not a lungi. While a lungi is usually a patterned casualwear for men, the veshti is a more formal attire (a dhoti in Hindi).

Before Yentamma, Salman’s dance moves in the songs Jee Rahe The Hum and Naiyo Lagda were also trolled quite a bit. In fact, the actor poked some fun at his own moves in Jee Rahe The Hum, writing “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure…" in an Instagram post.

Here’s what people have been saying about Yentamma.

When will Bollywood ever have a budget to buy actual lungi for lungi songs and not veshtis.. https://t.co/GH0CDhvHuX— Sam (@gingerbonda) April 8, 2023

Somebody please tell them that is not lungi ‍♂️ https://t.co/FybuEdoTCO— Rakshay ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ (@RakshayShetty1) April 7, 2023

Bhai na attempting a "east meets west via TN" fusion with a denim underpants and Jordans combo with a traditional veshti. Ffs https://t.co/WmKqov296C — Mystic Tamil (@Mystic_Tamil) April 6, 2023

Spending crores to make a movie, yet doesn't research the difference between a lungi and a veshti. https://t.co/KeTHAM6U1o— cyanide kuppi (@arjunvish7) April 6, 2023

a) you gotta know the difference between a lungi and a veshtib) why’re they wearing denim shorts under the mundu bro https://t.co/uixsni2tMi— kv (@asianettholvies) April 6, 2023

Look at the ugly moves and poor assumptions about South Indians n veshti culture https://t.co/PCu1L8RiWQ— Keerthana (@Keerthu_) April 7, 2023

This guy has the audacity to say OTT content must be censored but does this shameful representation of South Indian culture. Also Jani master is the choreographer. How delightful https://t.co/i8J8LDo8IV— Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) April 7, 2023

Removing PS2 from my April theatre budget, going to watch this instead for learning about "South culture" https://t.co/oDfVUZ084l— Reethika Ravi (@reethikaravi) April 6, 2023

Yentamma features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Victory Venkatesh and a cameo by RRR star Ram Charan as well. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set for a grand release on April 21.

