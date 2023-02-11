Salman Rushdie has whipped up a storm on social media with his witty reply to one of his trolls. The 75-year-old author has been promoting his new novel on Twitter for the last few days. However, a person tried to troll Salman Rushdie by tweeting, “Your books are sh*t." This obscene tweet caught the attention of Salman Rushdie and he came up with a befitting reply. While retweeting the original post, the author wrote, “Shut? Shot? I don’t understand." Salman Rushdie’s tweet has managed to impress many on the social media platform. The tweet has managed to collect close to 900,000 views.

One user wrote, “In four words you’ve demonstrated succinctly what art is about. That is why you’re important, and precious. We celebrate you in our house. We have the paperback copy of Satanic Verses, which at one small moment in your life, you signed for us. Thank you Salman.”

Another said, “Shat. His car broke down on a desert road, and your books were all he had to eat to keep him alive. You saved his life!”

“Perhaps he thinks the books are too short. He wants you to write longer books,” read a comment.

“Your new book is amazing” stated a few on the micro-blogging platform.

Salman Rushdie’s latest novel, Victory City, is touted as an epic tale of a 14th-century woman who defies patriarchy to rule a city. Victory City is translated from a historical epic that was originally written in Sanskrit. The novel was written before the gruesome knife attack that almost killed Salman Rushdie in 2022.

The Booker Prize-winning author was attacked on stage last year at an event in New York and spent six weeks in hospital. He subsequently lost vision in one eye. The man suspected of stabbing the author, Hadi Matar, was charged with attempted murder.

Salman Rushdie has long faced death threats for his famous novel The Satanic Verses. The controversial novel was published in 1988. The Satanic Verses sparked outrage among some Muslims, who considered its content to be blasphemous.

