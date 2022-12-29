CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » Salt Bae Labelled 'Disrespectful' for Serving $600 Steak While Talking On AirPods in Qatar
1-MIN READ

Salt Bae Labelled 'Disrespectful' for Serving $600 Steak While Talking On AirPods in Qatar

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 17:47 IST

Qatar

After being publicly chastised for disrupting Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the chef has now been accused of discourteous behaviour.(Credits: Reuters)

Salt Bae's restaurant is well-known for serving £850 steaks (approx Rs 84,770). The chef is also being criticised online for his disrespectful behavior.

Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae is a chef who is known for charging exorbitant prices for his “celebrity” steaks. His London restaurant has been named one of the city’s worst places to eat at. Yes, you read that correctly! Salt Bae’s restaurant is well-known for serving £850 steaks (approx Rs 84,770). The chef is also being criticised online for his disrespectful behavior.

After being publicly chastised for disrupting Argentina’s World Cup celebrations, the chef has now been accused of discourteous behaviour. Ehtisham Aziz, a TikTok content creator who visited Salt Bae’s restaurant in Doha, Qatar, was extremely dissatisfied with his dining experience and rated it 1.7 out of 10. Aziz posted a video of Salt Bae coming to his table to cut the steak. This cutting alone costs approximately $600 (around Rs 49,700). However, the chef’s service was extremely disrespectful and not worth the money. Salt Bae was filmed slicing the exorbitantly priced steaks at the table while talking on his AirPods.

According to The Sun, Aziz complained about the quality of the food in the video which has been viewed more than 4 million times. He also claims they asked Bae to sign their cousin’s mini football – only for him to then toss it away from them.

Despite his unreasonable behaviour towards his customers, the famous chef redeems himself and his restaurant’s reputation by taking off his AirPods during his classic move of sprinkling salt on steaks. He even fed the TikToker’s brother the sliced meat.

Though the content creator liked that moment, he was dissatisfied with the overall experience. “I would not recommend. Waste of money and extremely rude staff,” he stated.

Due to his misconduct at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals, Salt Bae has now also been banned from attending the prestigious music festival Rolling Loud LA 2023 after being blacklisted from the US Open Cup tournament.

first published:December 29, 2022, 17:47 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 17:47 IST
