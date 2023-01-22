Sanjay Kapoor Talks About Shanaya's 'Struggles', Gets Brutally Trolled

The nepo baby debate is always a raging topic on the internet. It refers to people with one or both of their parents possessing significant privilege or connections is at the centre of the discussion. Nepotism is a topic which never goes out of fashion and is in the news every now and then. From Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor, almost every star kid has faced backlash as a part of this debate. This time another video which is going viral is that of Sanjay Kapoor. In the video, he can be seen talking about how his daughter had to go through unwanted paparazzi.

Deeming it as Shanaya Kapoor’s “struggles," the actor says that people think it is easy but it is the opposite of that. The video has been uploaded on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip. In the video, he can be heard calling it “unnerving".

The video has now gone viral with multiple responses. “‘But it is tough. It’s tough. People think it’s easy. It’s the opposite, it’s tough.’ Keh diya. Bas keh diya," read a comment. Another person wrote, “You want to be clicked and you get clicked!! Enough of your shit!! Look at Adi Chopra , we don’t even know how he looks like now.., look at their son/daughter.. I don’t even remember what their baby gender is..And you say it’s all people who are after her.. like wtf.. don’t pull this Taimur kind of card on her."

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user named Zara Rahim shared an image of the greatest nepotism family in the world. She shared an image of the Bachchan family.In the image, you can see Amitabh Bachchan, with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has also held the title of Miss World. “the greatest nepotism family in the world," read the caption.

However, seems like netizens did not agree with this so much. They even schooled her for posting without having any prior knowledge. “Aishwarya rai is not a nepo baby omg she came from a middle-class south Indian family and worked her ass off to be successful. Also, she was well-known WAY before she married into #that family," wrote a Twitter user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here